AAPEX 2019 To Recognize Exhibitors With Best Booth Awards

AAPEX 2019 has lined up specialists from the exhibition industry to tour the show floor and select Best Booth Award winners using design, staffing and exhibition best practices as the criteria.

Judges include:

Kimberly Hardcastle, CEM, president, mdg

Dana Freker Doody, vice president, communications and strategic client solutions, The Expo Group

Nancey Drapeau, PRC, senior research director, Center for Exhibition Industry Research

Carrie Ferenac, president, CNTV

All AAPEX 2019 exhibiting companies are automatically entered into the competition, without the need to sign up to participate. The Best Booth Award winners will be announced at 3:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday, Nov. 6, on the Let’s Tech stage, Level 2 of the Sands Expo. Award winners will receive plaques, plus recognition in AAPEX post-show coverage.

The AAPEX 2019 Best Booth Award categories are:

Best Linear (any size) – Level 1

Best Small Peninsula (less than 800 square feet) – Level 1

Best 10×10 – Level 2

Best Linear 200 square feet or more – Level 2

Best Small Peninsula (less than 800 square feet) – Level 2

Best Large Peninsula (800 square feet or more) – Both levels

Best Small Island (less than 800 square feet) – Both levels

Best Large Island (800 square feet or more) – Both levels

Best Pavilion – Both Levels

Best in Show: 10×10 or Linear – Both levels

Best in Show: Peninsula or Island – Both levels

In 2018, the AAPEX Best of Show awards went to Ullman Devices and Gates Corp. The following exhibiting companies also were recognized with 2018 Best Booth Awards: Korea Ocean Biocluster, BG Automotive, Zhejiang Master Injection System Co., Ltd., BTS Industries, Norma Group, MYCHANIC and Sampa Otomotiv.

AAPEX, which represents the more than $1 trillion global automotive aftermarket industry, will take place Tuesday, Nov. 5, through Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.

With more than 2,500 exhibiting companies, AAPEX is the showcase for the latest products, services and technologies that keep the world’s 1.3 billion vehicles on the road. More than 48,000 targeted buyers are expected to attend, including automotive service professionals, auto parts retailers, warehouse distributors, service chains, automotive dealers, fleet buyers and engine builders. Approximately 162,000 automotive aftermarket professionals from 126 countries are projected to be in Las Vegas during AAPEX and the SEMA Show.

AAPEX is a trade-only event and is not open to the general public. AAPEX is co-owned by the Auto Care Association and the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA), the light-vehicle aftermarket division of the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA).