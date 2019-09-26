AAPEX 2019 Announces Let’s Tech 20-Minute Presentations

Industry experts and technical trainers will take the Let’s Tech stage at AAPEX 2019 to deliver quick learning presentations on new products, technologies and trends and their impact on automotive aftermarket businesses. AAPEX represents the more than $1 trillion global automotive aftermarket industry and will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5 through Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.



The presentations are modeled after the popular TED Talks, with Let’s Tech speakers delivering short, powerful information in 20 minutes or less. Let’s Tech is located at the Sands Expo, Level 2 Upper Lobby.



The preliminary schedule of Let’s Tech presentations includes:



·Communicating with Today’s Customers, John Burkhauser, director of education, BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY

·Tire Mounted Sensor – A Silent Revolution in the TPMS Business, Felipe Pazatto, head of business development engineering, Schrader TPMS Solutions

·Brakes – The New World of Braking with ADAS Systems, Dirk Fuchs,

technical training manager, ZF Aftermarket

·Transparency & Trust: A Guide to Getting Customers, and Keeping Them, Jill Trotta, vice president of sales and industry advocacy, RepairPal

·Nano-Technology and the Future of Lubrication, Chris Gabrelcik, president, Lubrication Specialties Inc.

·Inventory Assortment Recommendations Made Simple, Justin Holman, president, Aftermarket Analytics

·Vehicle Security and the Impact to Vehicle Diagnostics for the Aftermarket, Steven Zack, technical trainer, Robert Bosch LLC

·VehicleMRI Technology: Become More Efficient and Profitable, Frank Choi, business product development, DENSO.



For a complete schedule, visit Let’s Tech. All presentations are included in AAPEX registration, which is $40 (U.S.) through Friday, Oct. 11.