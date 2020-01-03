60th Annual KOI-Federated Cavalcade Of Customs Set For January 10-12

The 60th annual KOI Auto Parts-Federated Cavalcade of Customs, scheduled for the Duke Energy Convention Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Jan. 10-12, promises to offer more training for professional service technicians and shop owners than ever before. The Cavalcade also features some of the coolest custom cars as well as a weekend filled with celebrity appearances and special events.

Click Here to Read More

“The Cavalcade gets bigger and better every year and we have expanded our training expo to feature more training opportunities for service techs and body shop personnel,” said Dave Wesselman, VP of KOI region. “In addition, our VIP event for top customers has proven to be very popular, so we will be adding more industry experts to share their best practices. We set another record last year for the number of training classes and participants and we expect to exceed both those totals at the 60th Cavalcade. As always, we want to thank all the people at KOI, Fisher and Federated who help make the Cavalcade such a huge success.”

Marketing guru, Ron Ipach, “Captain Car Count” from Repair Shop Coach, will be the featured speaker at the VIP event for shop owners on Jan. 11. He will provide an exclusive, can’t miss presentation, discussing techniques and tips to help installer shops thrive. Larry Pavey, CEO, Automotive Parts Services Group and president, Federated Auto Parts, will also be a guest speaker at the VIP event.Advertisement

“Larry Pavey is back again this year to provide his 2020 state-of-the industry talk, which is always well-received,” said Wesselman. “We are looking forward to Ron’s speech, which I know will resonate with the shop owners in attendance.”