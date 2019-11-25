News/ASE
53 Technicians Honored At ASE Annual Meeting

2019 Award Winner Group Photo:
Front row (L to R): Frank Kloiber, Walt Rundell, Tyler Moquin, Jerry Campbell, Michael Flud, Dave Massey, Jason Jackson, Zach Ward, Steve Baker, Brad Cadwell, Tim Stone, Eddie Creel and Dwayne Dodson
2nd Row (L to R): Scott Murphy, Darin Stalker, Jerry Holcom, Scott Detwiler, Norm Kranz, Bill Hurrelbrink, TSgt Ezra Goldtooth, Chuck Haddad, Jeff Fullen, Brandon Pinette, TJ Anderson and Jake Sorenson
3rd Row (L to R): Chris Jost, Adam Erickson, Jerid Friese, Jeff Wachter, Bill Dallas, Chris Doyle, Tim Creech and Steve Eastman
4th Row (L to R): Chris Corzatte, Craig Raider, Dave Newman, Cameron Campbell, Raul Villalobos, Jeremy Pennington, Andres Solis, David Alspaugh and Greg Weigart
Top Row (L to R): Jon Kisby, Marvin Rogers, David Knox, Matt Klebeck, Grayson Wilkes, Kevin Fisher, Tom Witbeck, John Peschke, Jim Raub and Dale Henry
*Not pictured: Doug Bernitt

Fifty-three automotive professionals were recognized on Nov. 13, at the Fall Board of Governors meeting of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) held at the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. The annual awards banquet spotlights top scorers on the ASE certification tests.

Forty-one companies from both OEM and Aftermarket segments sponsored individual technician recognition awards in the auto, truck, collision, bus, parts and service categories, along with awards for instructors. Award sponsors look for top scores on ASE tests, on-the-job excellence, and community service when selecting honorees.

“ASE has recognized the best of the best in our industry for more than 40 years, and this year we honored 53 outstanding individuals from across the nation,” said Tim Zilke, ASE president & CEO. “We couldn’t do this without the support of our award sponsors, who include some of the best-known names in the industry. Their commitment to excellence is reflected in the talented individuals receiving these awards. The enthusiasm and professionalism displayed by our award winners is a testament to the high-quality of ASE Certified technicians and specialists. We are proud to have them as part of the ASE family.”

