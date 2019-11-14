2019 Automotive Communications Award Winners Announced

The 2019 Automotive Communications Awards were announced recently at the Women in Auto Care Awards Ceremony and reception, which took place during AAPEX 2019 in Las Vegas. The awards are focused on business-to-consumer and business-to-business categories, which recognize companies and agencies that provide automotive information through outstanding advertising, marketing and public relations efforts.

“Capturing attention in today’s crazy, busy world is no easy task,” said Sarah Shelstrom, committee member, Women in Auto Care. “The companies that submitted for this year’s Automotive Communication Awards by far have done the best job of utilizing new media, creative content and ‘wow’ factor to capture that mind share. The companies continue to ‘wow’ us year after year. We congratulate the winners and look forward to next year’s submissions.”

The 2019 Automotive Communications Award winners are:

Business-to-Consumer Awards

Category : Television Commercial Company: NAPA AutoCare Entry: Television Commercial

: Television Commercial Category : Print Ad – Best Use of Graphic Company: National Tire Distributors Entry: Envy Ice Medusa

: Print Ad – Best Use of Graphic Category : Print Ad – Best Use of Copy Company: Lumileds / MBE Group Entry: PHILIPS X-treme Ultinon LED Headlights Canadian Display Ad Campaign: Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.

: Print Ad – Best Use of Copy Category : Digital Display Ad – Best Use of Graphic Company: WIX Filters and Wray Ward Entry: Digital Display Ad – Best Use of Graphic

: Digital Display Ad – Best Use of Graphic Category : Digital Display Ad – Best Use of Copy Company: Robert Bosch LLC Entry: ICON Weather Facts

: Digital Display Ad – Best Use of Copy Category : Direct Mail Piece Company: Schaeffler Group USA Inc. Entry: NAPA: Clutch Basics and Bearing Basics Brochures

: Direct Mail Piece Category : Article/Blog/ Content Piece Company: DRiV Incorporated Entry: Fel-Pro Four Leaks You Shouldn’t Ignore

: Article/Blog/ Content Piece Category : Video Company: WIX Filters and Wray Ward Entry: Video

: Video Category : Special Promotions Company: Traction Factory Entry: Snap-on Tools Master of the Pit

: Special Promotions Category : Consumer/Community Event Company: NAPA AutoCare Entry: Vehicle Health Check

: Consumer/Community Event Category : Posters and Signage Company: National Tire Distributors Entry: Envy Green Eyed Monster

: Posters and Signage Category : Website Company: Traction Factory Entry: Snap-on Diagnostic Thermal Imager Elite Website

: Website Category : Social Media Campaign Company: Pilot Automotive Entry: Voodoo Ride brings consumers into Advance Auto

: Social Media Campaign Category : Social Media Campaign – for Vehicle Service Shops Company: Robert Bosch LLC Entry: Social Media 2019

: Social Media Campaign – for Vehicle Service Shops Category : Media Outreach to non-English Speaking Audiences Company: BCA Bearings by NTN Entry: Spanish Language Ad Campaign and Countermat

: Media Outreach to non-English Speaking Audiences Category : Radio, Podcast, Community Outreach Company: Wrench Nation Entry: Wrench Nation Car Talk Radio

: Radio, Podcast, Community Outreach Category : Media Outreach to Female Audience Company: Pilot Automotive Entry: Swarovski Influencer Program for LUNNA

: Media Outreach to Female Audience Category : Co-op Advertising (Repair Shop Partnered with Manufacturer/Distributor to Market) Company: DRiV Incorporated Entry: Champion Digital Campaign

: Co-op Advertising (Repair Shop Partnered with Manufacturer/Distributor to Market) Category : Merchandising – Point of Purchase, Displays, on/off Shelf Merchandising Company: Traction Factory Entry: Snap-on Tools Dream Drive

: Merchandising – Point of Purchase, Displays, on/off Shelf Merchandising Category : Best 360-Degree Marketing Campaign Company: Purolator Entry: Consumer Campaign to Jenny

: Best 360-Degree Marketing Campaign

Business-to-Business Awards

Category : Ad Campaign to Distribution / Retail Audience Company: Purolator Entry: Dynamic Duo Ad

: Ad Campaign to Distribution / Retail Audience Category : Ad Campaign to Technician / Repair Audience Company: Cloyes/MBE Group Entry: Cloyes Ad Campaign: Perfect Timing for 98 Years

: Ad Campaign to Technician / Repair Audience Category : Ad – Best Use of Graphic Company: Cloyes/MBE Group Entry: Cloyes Ad Campaign Graphics

: Ad – Best Use of Graphic Category : Ad – Best Use of Copy Company: Raybestos/Brake Parts Inc. Entry: We Brake The Law

: Ad – Best Use of Copy Category : Training Materials Company: AutoNetTV Media, Inc. Entry: TECHNET Member Training Videos

: Training Materials Category : Article/ Blog/ Content Piece – Technical Company: DRiV Incorporated Entry: Fel-Pro Tech Tip Article Series

: Article/ Blog/ Content Piece – Technical Category : Article/ Blog/ Content Piece – General Market / Special Interest Company: Endeavor Business Media – PTEN Magazine Entry: Aftermarket Profile

: Article/ Blog/ Content Piece – General Market / Special Interest Category : Logo Design / Usage Company: Traction Factory Entry: Snap-on Tools Shop Essentials Express

: Logo Design / Usage Category : Website Company: DRiV Incorporated Entry: Walker Website

: Website Category : Promotional Goods, Gear Marketing Collateral Company: DRiV Incorporated Entry: Fel-Pro Designed for the Repair Environment Brochure and Top Trending Gaskets Brochure

: Promotional Goods, Gear Marketing Collateral Category : Special Promotion and/or Promotional Event Company: MAHLE Aftermarket Entry: Drive with the Original Technician Promotion

: Special Promotion and/or Promotional Event Category : Packaging Company: Purolator Entry: PurolatorBOSS Premium Cabin Air Filters with Febreze Freshness

: Packaging Category : Social Media Campaign Company: Interstate Batteries and PACE Entry: Interstate Batteries Shop Goals Series

: Social Media Campaign Category : Tradeshow Booth Company: EasyCare Entry: RV Booth

: Tradeshow Booth

Category : Newsletter Company: DRiV Incorporated Entry: Customer Segmentation Drives Monthly Newsletter



: Newsletter Category : App for a Mobile Device Company: Robert Bosch LLC Entry: Bosch Talks App

: App for a Mobile Device Category : Use of Video – Technical Company: WIX Filters and Wray Ward Entry: Use of Video – Technical

: Use of Video – Technical Category : Use of Video – General Market / Special Interest Company: MemberCare Entry: MemberCare B2B Video

: Use of Video – General Market / Special Interest Category : Best 360-Degree Marketing Campaign Company: MOTOR Information Systems Entry: MOTOR’s Medium- & Heavy-Duty Estimated Work Times Marketing Campaign

: Best 360-Degree Marketing Campaign