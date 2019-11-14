2019 Automotive Communications Award Winners Announced
The 2019 Automotive Communications Awards were announced recently at the Women in Auto Care Awards Ceremony and reception, which took place during AAPEX 2019 in Las Vegas. The awards are focused on business-to-consumer and business-to-business categories, which recognize companies and agencies that provide automotive information through outstanding advertising, marketing and public relations efforts.
“Capturing attention in today’s crazy, busy world is no easy task,” said Sarah Shelstrom, committee member, Women in Auto Care. “The companies that submitted for this year’s Automotive Communication Awards by far have done the best job of utilizing new media, creative content and ‘wow’ factor to capture that mind share. The companies continue to ‘wow’ us year after year. We congratulate the winners and look forward to next year’s submissions.”
The 2019 Automotive Communications Award winners are:
Business-to-Consumer Awards
- Category: Television Commercial
- Company: NAPA AutoCare
- Entry: Television Commercial
- Category: Print Ad – Best Use of Graphic
- Company: National Tire Distributors
- Entry: Envy Ice Medusa
- Category: Print Ad – Best Use of Copy
- Company: Lumileds / MBE Group
- Entry: PHILIPS X-treme Ultinon LED Headlights Canadian Display Ad Campaign: Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.
- Category: Digital Display Ad – Best Use of Graphic
- Company: WIX Filters and Wray Ward
- Entry: Digital Display Ad – Best Use of Graphic
- Category: Digital Display Ad – Best Use of Copy
- Company: Robert Bosch LLC
- Entry: ICON Weather Facts
- Category: Direct Mail Piece
- Company: Schaeffler Group USA Inc.
- Entry: NAPA: Clutch Basics and Bearing Basics Brochures
- Category: Article/Blog/ Content Piece
- Company: DRiV Incorporated
- Entry: Fel-Pro Four Leaks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Category: Video
- Company: WIX Filters and Wray Ward
- Entry: Video
- Category: Special Promotions
- Company: Traction Factory
- Entry: Snap-on Tools Master of the Pit
- Category: Consumer/Community Event
- Company: NAPA AutoCare
- Entry: Vehicle Health Check
- Category: Posters and Signage
- Company: National Tire Distributors
- Entry: Envy Green Eyed Monster
- Category: Website
- Company: Traction Factory
- Entry: Snap-on Diagnostic Thermal Imager Elite Website
- Category: Social Media Campaign
- Company: Pilot Automotive
- Entry: Voodoo Ride brings consumers into Advance Auto
- Category: Social Media Campaign – for Vehicle Service Shops
- Company: Robert Bosch LLC
- Entry: Social Media 2019
- Category: Media Outreach to non-English Speaking Audiences
- Company: BCA Bearings by NTN
- Entry: Spanish Language Ad Campaign and Countermat
- Category: Radio, Podcast, Community Outreach
- Company: Wrench Nation
- Entry: Wrench Nation Car Talk Radio
- Category: Media Outreach to Female Audience
- Company: Pilot Automotive
- Entry: Swarovski Influencer Program for LUNNA
- Category: Co-op Advertising (Repair Shop Partnered with Manufacturer/Distributor to Market)
- Company: DRiV Incorporated
- Entry: Champion Digital Campaign
- Category: Merchandising – Point of Purchase, Displays, on/off Shelf Merchandising
- Company: Traction Factory
- Entry: Snap-on Tools Dream Drive
- Category: Best 360-Degree Marketing Campaign
- Company: Purolator
- Entry: Consumer Campaign to Jenny
Business-to-Business Awards
- Category: Ad Campaign to Distribution / Retail Audience
- Company: Purolator
- Entry: Dynamic Duo Ad
- Category: Ad Campaign to Technician / Repair Audience
- Company: Cloyes/MBE Group
- Entry: Cloyes Ad Campaign: Perfect Timing for 98 Years
- Category: Ad – Best Use of Graphic
- Company: Cloyes/MBE Group
- Entry: Cloyes Ad Campaign Graphics
- Category: Ad – Best Use of Copy
- Company: Raybestos/Brake Parts Inc.
- Entry: We Brake The Law
- Category: Training Materials
- Company: AutoNetTV Media, Inc.
- Entry: TECHNET Member Training Videos
- Category: Article/ Blog/ Content Piece – Technical
- Company: DRiV Incorporated
- Entry: Fel-Pro Tech Tip Article Series
- Category: Article/ Blog/ Content Piece – General Market / Special Interest
- Company: Endeavor Business Media – PTEN Magazine
- Entry: Aftermarket Profile
- Category: Logo Design / Usage
- Company: Traction Factory
- Entry: Snap-on Tools Shop Essentials Express
- Category: Website
- Company: DRiV Incorporated
- Entry: Walker Website
- Category: Promotional Goods, Gear Marketing Collateral
- Company: DRiV Incorporated
- Entry: Fel-Pro Designed for the Repair Environment Brochure and Top Trending Gaskets Brochure
- Category: Special Promotion and/or Promotional Event
- Company: MAHLE Aftermarket
- Entry: Drive with the Original Technician Promotion
- Category: Packaging
- Company: Purolator
- Entry: PurolatorBOSS Premium Cabin Air Filters with Febreze Freshness
- Category: Social Media Campaign
- Company: Interstate Batteries and PACE
- Entry: Interstate Batteries Shop Goals Series
- Category: Tradeshow Booth
- Company: EasyCare
- Entry: RV Booth
- Category: Newsletter
- Company: DRiV Incorporated
- Entry: Customer Segmentation Drives Monthly Newsletter
- Category: App for a Mobile Device
- Company: Robert Bosch LLC
- Entry: Bosch Talks App
- Category: Use of Video – Technical
- Company: WIX Filters and Wray Ward
- Entry: Use of Video – Technical
- Category: Use of Video – General Market / Special Interest
- Company: MemberCare
- Entry: MemberCare B2B Video
- Category: Best 360-Degree Marketing Campaign
- Company: MOTOR Information Systems
- Entry: MOTOR’s Medium- & Heavy-Duty Estimated Work Times Marketing Campaign