Women In Auto Care Unveils New Website



Women in Auto Care, formerly the Car Care Council Women’s Board, has launched a new website as part of its recent rebranding initiative. The leading organization for women in the auto care industry marked its 20th year by announcing a new name and rebrand at AAPEX 2016. The new website, womeninautocare.org, features full events coverage, a robust member roster, a comprehensive news section and a variety of other features and resources for women in the auto care industry, the company explained.

The website has been designed to include online functionality for its membership application and most popular awards, the Women of the Year and Automotive Communications Awards. Women in Auto Care says it plans to add more features and resources to the website to help enhance and grow its successful mentor program.

“The intent behind rebranding was to create an inclusive community for women in the industry,” said Tammy Tecklenburg, president, Women in Auto Care. “This website highlights our brand and mission while providing a place for our community to come together as a way to connect and empower women in auto care.”

Highlighted on the website, Women in Auto Care continues to offer its mentor program for members, scholarship opportunities for students and sponsorship opportunities at AAPEX and special events. The community is currently planning its Summer Leadership Conference, scheduled for July 19-20 in Nashville, Tennessee.

For more information on Women in Auto Care, visit womeninautocare.org or email [email protected].