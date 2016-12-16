AfterMarketNews Brake&Frontend BodyShopBusiness Counterman EngineBuilder Fleet Equipment ImportCar Motorcycle & Powersports News Servicio Automotriz Shop Owner Tire Review Tech Shop Tomorrow's Tech Underhood Service Speedville

Home News Women In Auto Care Announces 2016 Automotive Communications Awards

women-in-auto-care-logoWomen in Auto Care, formerly the Car Care Council Women’s Board, announced the winners of the 2016 Automotive Communications Awards (ACA). The recipients were honored during the 19th annual Women in Auto Care press conference and reception, which took place Tuesday, Nov. 1, at The Venetian Hotel during the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) in Las Vegas, Nev.

The awards applaud companies/agencies that provide automotive information through outstanding advertising, marketing and public relations efforts.

Business-to-Consumer Awards

• Television Commercial
AutoNetTV Media, Inc.

• Print/Electronic Ad
Snap-on Diagnostics/Traction Factory

Direct Mail Piece or Campaign/Newsletter
George Witt Service, Inc.

Educational Article
Lumileds founded by Philips

• Video News Release
AutoNetTV Media, Inc.

Brochures, Booklets & Handouts
Snap-on Tools/Traction Factory

• Special Promotions & Promotional Events
Snap-on Tools/Traction Factory

Car Care Clinics
EXTEND PERFORMANCE and Technician.Academy

Posters and Signage
Federal-Mogul Motorparts

• Website
YourMechanic

Other
Robert Bosch, LLC Automotive Aftermarket NA

Social Media Efforts (tie)
Lauren Fix
The Car Coach/Car Smarts

• Social Media Efforts (tie)
Robert Bosch, LLC

Blog
Federal-Mogul Motorparts

Facebook Customization (tie)
EXTEND PERFORMANCE and MotoRad

• Facebook Customization (tie)
EXTEND PERFORMANCE and Technician.Academy

• App for a Mobile Device
Federal-Mogul Motorparts

• Use of YouTube Video
Lauren Fix
The Car Coach/Car Smarts

• Media Outreach to Non-English Speaking Audience
Federal-Mogul Motorparts

 

Business-to-Business Awards

• Ad Campaign to Distribution/Retail Audience
Federal-Mogul Motorparts

• Ad Campaign to Technician/Repair Audience
WIX Filters

• Ad – Best Use of Graphic
WIX Filters

Ad – Best Use of Copy
Brake Parts Inc.

• Corporate Image Campaign
B’laster Corporation

• Co-op/Partnering Campaign
AutoNetTV Media, Inc.

Training Materials
MACS Worldwide

• Magazine Article – Technical
Tenneco & Motor Age

Magazine Article – General Market/Special Interest
Hunter Engineering Company

• Newsletter to Customer/External Audience
EXTEND PERFORMANCE

• Logo Design/Usage
The Marx Group

• Website (tie)
EXTEND PERFORMANCE and MotoRad

• Website (tie)
EXTEND PERFORMANCE and Technician.Academy

• Merchandising
Hunter Engineering Company

• Special Promotion and/or Promotional Event
Family Service Day, LTD
Keeping Cars Kickin’

• Packaging
B’laster Corporation

• Social Media Efforts
WIX Filters

• Facebook Customization
Gates Corporation

App for Mobile Device
EasyCare

Use of YouTube Video
Purolator

Media Outreach to non-English Speaking Audiences
Federal-Mogul Motorparts

• Media Outreach to Female Audience
Gates Corporation

• Application of “Be Car Care Aware” Campaign/Logo
Gates Corporation

• Blog
GWC Warranty

 

For more information on Women in Auto Care, visit www.womeninautocare.org or email [email protected].

Underhood Service Staff Writers

