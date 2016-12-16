Women in Auto Care, formerly the Car Care Council Women’s Board, announced the winners of the 2016 Automotive Communications Awards (ACA). The recipients were honored during the 19th annual Women in Auto Care press conference and reception, which took place Tuesday, Nov. 1, at The Venetian Hotel during the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) in Las Vegas, Nev.

The awards applaud companies/agencies that provide automotive information through outstanding advertising, marketing and public relations efforts.

Business-to-Consumer Awards

• Television Commercial

AutoNetTV Media, Inc.

• Print/Electronic Ad

Snap-on Diagnostics/Traction Factory

• Direct Mail Piece or Campaign/Newsletter

George Witt Service, Inc.

• Educational Article

Lumileds founded by Philips

• Video News Release

AutoNetTV Media, Inc.

• Brochures, Booklets & Handouts

Snap-on Tools/Traction Factory

• Special Promotions & Promotional Events

Snap-on Tools/Traction Factory



• Car Care Clinics

EXTEND PERFORMANCE and Technician.Academy

• Posters and Signage

Federal-Mogul Motorparts

• Website

YourMechanic

• Other

Robert Bosch, LLC Automotive Aftermarket NA

• Social Media Efforts (tie)

Lauren Fix

The Car Coach/Car Smarts

• Social Media Efforts (tie)

Robert Bosch, LLC

• Blog

Federal-Mogul Motorparts

• Facebook Customization (tie)

EXTEND PERFORMANCE and MotoRad

• Facebook Customization (tie)

EXTEND PERFORMANCE and Technician.Academy

• App for a Mobile Device

Federal-Mogul Motorparts

• Use of YouTube Video

Lauren Fix

The Car Coach/Car Smarts

• Media Outreach to Non-English Speaking Audience

Federal-Mogul Motorparts

Business-to-Business Awards

• Ad Campaign to Distribution/Retail Audience

Federal-Mogul Motorparts

• Ad Campaign to Technician/Repair Audience

WIX Filters

• Ad – Best Use of Graphic

WIX Filters

• Ad – Best Use of Copy

Brake Parts Inc.

• Corporate Image Campaign

B’laster Corporation

• Co-op/Partnering Campaign

AutoNetTV Media, Inc.

• Training Materials

MACS Worldwide

• Magazine Article – Technical

Tenneco & Motor Age

• Magazine Article – General Market/Special Interest

Hunter Engineering Company

• Newsletter to Customer/External Audience

EXTEND PERFORMANCE

• Logo Design/Usage

The Marx Group

• Website (tie)

EXTEND PERFORMANCE and MotoRad

• Website (tie)

EXTEND PERFORMANCE and Technician.Academy

• Merchandising

Hunter Engineering Company

• Special Promotion and/or Promotional Event

Family Service Day, LTD

Keeping Cars Kickin’

• Packaging

B’laster Corporation

• Social Media Efforts

WIX Filters

• Facebook Customization

Gates Corporation

• App for Mobile Device

EasyCare

• Use of YouTube Video

Purolator

• Media Outreach to non-English Speaking Audiences

Federal-Mogul Motorparts

• Media Outreach to Female Audience

Gates Corporation

• Application of “Be Car Care Aware” Campaign/Logo

Gates Corporation

• Blog

GWC Warranty

For more information on Women in Auto Care, visit www.womeninautocare.org or email [email protected].