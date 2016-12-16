Women In Auto Care Announces 2016 Automotive Communications Awards
Women in Auto Care, formerly the Car Care Council Women’s Board, announced the winners of the 2016 Automotive Communications Awards (ACA). The recipients were honored during the 19th annual Women in Auto Care press conference and reception, which took place Tuesday, Nov. 1, at The Venetian Hotel during the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) in Las Vegas, Nev.
The awards applaud companies/agencies that provide automotive information through outstanding advertising, marketing and public relations efforts.
Business-to-Consumer Awards
• Television Commercial
AutoNetTV Media, Inc.
• Print/Electronic Ad
Snap-on Diagnostics/Traction Factory
• Direct Mail Piece or Campaign/Newsletter
George Witt Service, Inc.
• Educational Article
Lumileds founded by Philips
• Video News Release
AutoNetTV Media, Inc.
• Brochures, Booklets & Handouts
Snap-on Tools/Traction Factory
• Special Promotions & Promotional Events
Snap-on Tools/Traction Factory
• Car Care Clinics
EXTEND PERFORMANCE and Technician.Academy
• Posters and Signage
Federal-Mogul Motorparts
• Website
YourMechanic
• Other
Robert Bosch, LLC Automotive Aftermarket NA
• Social Media Efforts (tie)
Lauren Fix
The Car Coach/Car Smarts
• Social Media Efforts (tie)
Robert Bosch, LLC
• Blog
Federal-Mogul Motorparts
• Facebook Customization (tie)
EXTEND PERFORMANCE and MotoRad
• Facebook Customization (tie)
EXTEND PERFORMANCE and Technician.Academy
• App for a Mobile Device
Federal-Mogul Motorparts
• Use of YouTube Video
Lauren Fix
The Car Coach/Car Smarts
• Media Outreach to Non-English Speaking Audience
Federal-Mogul Motorparts
Business-to-Business Awards
• Ad Campaign to Distribution/Retail Audience
Federal-Mogul Motorparts
• Ad Campaign to Technician/Repair Audience
WIX Filters
• Ad – Best Use of Graphic
WIX Filters
• Ad – Best Use of Copy
Brake Parts Inc.
• Corporate Image Campaign
B’laster Corporation
• Co-op/Partnering Campaign
AutoNetTV Media, Inc.
• Training Materials
MACS Worldwide
• Magazine Article – Technical
Tenneco & Motor Age
• Magazine Article – General Market/Special Interest
Hunter Engineering Company
• Newsletter to Customer/External Audience
EXTEND PERFORMANCE
• Logo Design/Usage
The Marx Group
• Website (tie)
EXTEND PERFORMANCE and MotoRad
• Website (tie)
EXTEND PERFORMANCE and Technician.Academy
• Merchandising
Hunter Engineering Company
• Special Promotion and/or Promotional Event
Family Service Day, LTD
Keeping Cars Kickin’
• Packaging
B’laster Corporation
• Social Media Efforts
WIX Filters
• Facebook Customization
Gates Corporation
• App for Mobile Device
EasyCare
• Use of YouTube Video
Purolator
• Media Outreach to non-English Speaking Audiences
Federal-Mogul Motorparts
• Media Outreach to Female Audience
Gates Corporation
• Application of “Be Car Care Aware” Campaign/Logo
Gates Corporation
• Blog
GWC Warranty
For more information on Women in Auto Care, visit www.womeninautocare.org or email [email protected].