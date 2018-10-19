WIX Filters Named Presenting Sponsor Of NHRA Carolina Nationals



WIX Filters will serve as presenting sponsor of this weekend’s 11th annual NHRA Carolina Nationals presented by WIX Filters at zMAX Dragway.

From Friday to Sunday, “the Bellagio of drag strips,” as its known, will play host to the dramatic fourth race of the six-event NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series’ Countdown to the Championship, which determines the NHRA’s champions in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle.

In addition to WIX Filters’ presenting sponsorship of one of the NHRA’s premier events, WIX Filters’ Tundra Up promotion on Saturday will give away a 2019 Toyota Tundra Limited truck to a store sales manager who held a successful Filter Sale Day. The top three of each of the two categories will attend this weekend’s race, where one lucky recipient will have the key to start the Toyota Tundra.

“As a longtime NHRA team and driver sponsor, we’re thrilled to be partnering with zMAX Dragway as the entitlement sponsor of such an illustrious NHRA event,” said Jennifer Gibson, brand manager for WIX. “With Charlotte being close to our home base we wanted to do something special. On Saturday, we’ll be presenting the winner of our Tundra Up promotion. Our customers show great passion for our brand and we can’t wait to gift one lucky winner a brand-new Tundra.”

Tickets, camping and upgrades for NHRA Carolina Nationals presented by WIX Filters are available at the gates, by visiting charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets/ or calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267). Every ticket is a pit pass. Three-day packages with free parking start at just $99. Kids 13 and younger get in free with an adult ticket purchase.