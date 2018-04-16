WIX Filters Awarded Traditional Vendor Of The Year Honor



WIX Filters received the Traditional Vendor of the Year award from National Performance Warehouse (NPW) at the group’s conference in San Jose.

“Our team is grateful for the recognition from National Performance Warehouse,” said Jeff Blocher, director of sales for WIX. “We work with NPW to support their efforts to sell several types of our filtration products and it’s always exciting that our team’s expertise and commitment is recognized by an outstanding customer. The truth is, you receive these awards for helping a customer grow their business, and we look forward to continuing that effort with NPW.”

The award recognizes companies that demonstrate the utmost care for their distributors, push for a progressive marketplace and initiate marketing and sales programs to help grow the bottom line.

“The WIX team is always willing to listen to their customers’ needs and concerns. On top of providing the highest caliber sales representatives and customer support, they also provide a quality product,” said Joe Piazza, sales representative at National Performance Warehouse. “We feel very confident that WIX Filters is one of the premium automotive aftermarket companies. They’ve been a great partner to be aligned with this year, and we look forward to our continued partnership in years to come.”

For more information, contact a WIX distributor or visit wixfilters.com.