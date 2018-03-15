Win A Camaro From GEARWRENCH In Road Show Competitions



GEARWRENCH, a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group, has announced its Win A Camaro Challenge 2018 promotion, a traveling road show that will tour the country April 3 through Aug. 31, stopping at participating GEARWRENCH distributor and customer locations.

The GEARWRENCH Win A Camaro Challenge hauler will bring the grand prize customized 2018 Camaro SS to each event location, along with displays of GEARWRENCH products, giveaways and the Win A Camaro Challenge, where contestants will strive to attain the fastest time to complete the four activities that make up the Challenge.



Each station of the Challenge Unit uses a GEARWRENCH tool to accomplish a simulated NASCAR race activity:

The Gimbal Ratchet “Fastest Gasman Battle”

The 120XP Flex Wrench “Race to 200 MPH”

The Pass-Thru Ratchet “Plug Change Sprint”

The 120XP Ratchet “Tire Change Challenge”

The top three fastest contestants in the nation will be flown to Las Vegas for an all-expense paid trip to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400, to be held at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sept. 16. While there, they will compete in the Win A Camaro Challenge final, where the victor will be awarded the customized GEARWRENCH 2018 Camaro SS. The grand prize Camaro is painted black with GEARWRENCH Molten Orange accents, tying in to the No. 1 GEARWRENCH Camaro ZL1 that NASCAR Champion Jamie McMurray will be debuting at Dover International Speedway on May 6.

Full promotion details and official rules may be found at Gwtls.co/gwcamarochallenge.