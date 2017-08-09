WD-40 Specialist Product Line Now Includes Non-Aerosol Degreasers



WD-40 Company has added non-aerosol Industrial-Strength Cleaner & Degreaser products to its WD-40 Specialist line.

The low-odor, water-based formula is safe to use on multiple surfaces, including sensitive metals like copper, aluminum and chrome, says the company. Containing unique bio-solvent technology, the biodegradable, non-aerosol spray is also U.S. EPA Safer Choice Certified, which means it is safer for workers and the environment.

“Automotive, construction and maintenance, repair and operations professionals want a degreaser that can effectively and safely help them get their jobs done,” said Tim Lesmeister, vice president of marketing at WD-40 Company. “The WD-40 Specialist Industrial-Strength Cleaner & Degreaser products can be used in any work environment, and on any greasy job.”

WD-40 Specialist Industrial-Strength Cleaner & Degreaser comes in a variety of sizes with custom packaging designed to make work faster and easier. The formats include:

24-ounce Refillable Trigger – The easy, refillable port is convenient for heavy users;

– The easy, refillable port is convenient for heavy users; 32-ounce Non-Refillable Trigger – The larger bottle features a durable, shatter-resistant trigger;

The larger bottle features a durable, shatter-resistant trigger; Gallon Container – With a wide comfort-grip handle, it tackles larger jobs and can be used to easily refill the 24-ounce Refillable Trigger;

– With a wide comfort-grip handle, it tackles larger jobs and can be used to easily refill the 24-ounce Refillable Trigger; Five-Gallon Container with Spigot – Its easy-pour spigot and easy-stack canister design is ideal for cleaning floors and other large areas; and

– Its easy-pour spigot and easy-stack canister design is ideal for cleaning floors and other large areas; and 55-Gallon Drum – The lighter-weight, yet durable plastic drum is made for commercial facilities.

Other WD-40 Specialist degreaser products currently on the market include the aerosol Industrial-Strength Degreaser, which features a permanently attached Smart Straw that Sprays2Ways, and aerosol Machine & Engine Degreaser formulated with deep, penetrating foam action for degreasing engines, equipment and larger machines.

WD-40 Specialist non-aerosol Industrial-Strength Cleaner & Degreaser is available now at Lowe’s, Walmart, Grainger and Fastenal. To learn more, visit WD40Specialist.com/products.