WD-40 Specialist Product Line Now Includes Non-Aerosol Degreasers

WD-40 Company has added non-aerosol Industrial-Strength Cleaner & Degreaser products to its WD-40 Specialist line.

The low-odor, water-based formula is safe to use on multiple surfaces, including sensitive metals like copper, aluminum and chrome, says the company. Containing unique bio-solvent technology, the biodegradable, non-aerosol spray is also U.S. EPA Safer Choice Certified, which means it is safer for workers and the environment.

“Automotive, construction and maintenance, repair and operations professionals want a degreaser that can effectively and safely help them get their jobs done,” said Tim Lesmeister, vice president of marketing at WD-40 Company. “The WD-40 Specialist Industrial-Strength Cleaner & Degreaser products can be used in any work environment, and on any greasy job.”

WD-40 Specialist Industrial-Strength Cleaner & Degreaser comes in a variety of sizes with custom packaging designed to make work faster and easier. The formats include:

Other WD-40 Specialist degreaser products currently on the market include the aerosol Industrial-Strength Degreaser, which features a permanently attached Smart Straw that Sprays2Ways, and aerosol Machine & Engine Degreaser formulated with deep, penetrating foam action for degreasing engines, equipment and larger machines.

WD-40 Specialist non-aerosol Industrial-Strength Cleaner & Degreaser is available now at Lowe’s, Walmart, Grainger and Fastenal. To learn more, visit WD40Specialist.com/products.

