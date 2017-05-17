Tracerline Offers Cool Seal A/C Leak Sealer



Tracerline Cool Seal A/C Leak Sealer is a unique additive that seals slow, pesky leaks in compressors, condensers, evaporators, accumulators, O-rings and hoses ─ quickly and permanently.

The non-polymer, oil-soluble formula is safe for A/C system components and recovery equipment and is compatible with all popular refrigerants, including R-1234yf (requires TP-9831CS adapter). Cool Seal is a practical alternative to expensive parts replacement on older, high-mileage vehicles and can remain safely in the system to guard against future leaks, making it ideal for preventive maintenance.

Unlike aerosol-type leak sealers, Cool Seal is non-flammable, has no storage-related issues, no need for system pump down, and allows the technician to see the contents injected into the system.

Cool Seal can be injected into an A/C system using various delivery methods. The TP-2210CS Cool Seal Syringe Kit includes a prefilled, disposable syringe, hose/coupler with check valve and a purge fitting. It services one vehicle.

The TP-2270-0102CS Cool Seal BigEZ cartridge works with BigEZ, EZ-Shot, and most other caulking gun-style injectors. It can also be used with the EZ-Ject injector using an adapter (TP-2271) and hose/coupler (TP-2272). One full BigEZ cartridge services two vehicles.

The most economical way to add Cool Seal to an AC system is the TP-2200-0102CS Cool Seal bottle, which requires a refillable injector (TP-9882). One full bottle services two vehicles.

For additional information, call toll-free 1-800-641-1133. Outside the U.S. and Canada, call 516-333-1254 or visit Tracerline.com.