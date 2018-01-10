Tantalum And Openbay Partner To Deliver Connected Car Automotive Services Platform

Tantalum Corp., an innovator of products in the connected vehicle market, has partnered with Openbay to deliver an automotive repair and maintenance services platform to wireless carriers and auto manufacturers. Tantalum’s Connected Car platform integrated with the Openbay marketplace connects motor vehicles with a nationwide network of automotive service providers.

Vehicles with an illuminated dashboard indicator (e.g. check engine light) or a maintenance interval due will receive notification from the Tantalum-Openbay solution guiding the vehicle owner to nearby automotive service providers. In the case of a dashboard indicator, the solution will offer an explanation of the issue along with pricing information from local shops to select from and book a service appointment.

The platform also allows vehicle owners to request specific services or describe problems they experience with their vehicle, receive service pricing from multiple automotive service providers nearby, select providers that best meet their needs (e.g. distance, price, reviews), book service appointments and pay online. The platform also maintains a history of service for the vehicle.

Openbay says platform will be made available through a host of wireless carriers leading automotive manufacturers.

Ozgur Tohumcu, CEO of Tantalum, said, “Our partnership with Openbay will provide our customers with the best online auto repair network in the U.S. Openbay’s nationwide coverage, their high service quality and transparency in pricing will give peace of mind and savings to our customers. This partnership is another important milestone for Tantalum as we build our global vehicle services ecosystem and our presence in the U.S. market.

“The Tantalum-Openbay platform delivers a much-needed service to the connected-car market. Existing solutions lack a connection to a nationwide network of automotive repair facilities. Vehicle owners want the process of getting their vehicles serviced to be convenient and efficient,” said Rob Infantino, founder and CEO of Openbay. “Any of today’s online services must meet the expectations and needs of the modern consumer in order to increase customer retention.”