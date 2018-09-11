News/Sunex Tools
Sunex Tools PinUp Series Offers Tool Carts, Fridges With Signature Designs

Tim Fritz

Tim Fritz

Sunex Tools PinUp Series Offers Tool Carts, Fridges With Signature Designs

The Sunex Tools PinUp Series features eye-catching colors and signature pin-up models, Dorothy and Gertie, now available in both tool carts and refrigerators.

The PinUp Series cart features six drawers for tool storage, a locking top with gas shock to raise and support lid and ships fully assembled. This cart is built to last with full-extension roller bearing drawers slides, 18-gauge steel construction, heavy-duty casters and a durable powder coat finish.

The Sunex Tools PinUp Series Refrigerators are perfect for any garage or workshop. The well-designed interior features clean, adjustable wire racks and a lot of storage space along with the one-of-a-kind pin-up artwork. The refrigerator is available in 1.7 cu.-ft. and 3.2 cu.-ft. sizes.

For additional information, visit Sunex Tools.

