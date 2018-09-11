Sunex Tools PinUp Series Offers Tool Carts, Fridges With Signature Designs



The Sunex Tools PinUp Series features eye-catching colors and signature pin-up models, Dorothy and Gertie, now available in both tool carts and refrigerators.

The PinUp Series cart features six drawers for tool storage, a locking top with gas shock to raise and support lid and ships fully assembled. This cart is built to last with full-extension roller bearing drawers slides, 18-gauge steel construction, heavy-duty casters and a durable powder coat finish.

The Sunex Tools PinUp Series Refrigerators are perfect for any garage or workshop. The well-designed interior features clean, adjustable wire racks and a lot of storage space along with the one-of-a-kind pin-up artwork. The refrigerator is available in 1.7 cu.-ft. and 3.2 cu.-ft. sizes.

