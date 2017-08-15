News/Stant
Stant Offers Best-To-Market Coverage For Integrated Thermostat Housings

Stant Offers Best-To-Market Coverage For Integrated Thermostat Housings

With coverage for more than 98 percent of vehicles in operation, Stant has announced a premier selection of top-quality integrated thermostat housings.

“At Stant, we are dedicated to being best to market. That’s why we don’t allow any shortcuts in the manufacturing process and insist that each of our integrated thermostat housings feature a premium-quality Stant thermostat,” said Terry Ethier, vice president of aftermarket for Stant Corp. “With second-to-none coverage, the comprehensive line of Stant integrated thermostat housings feature part numbers to service today’s vehicles rather than parts that will likely sit on the shelf for years.”

Stant says its integrated thermostat housings are specifically designed to meet OE durability and functionality requirements. The Stant thermostat is integrated directly into the housing assembly, simplifying installation for the service technician, and the special valve and dual thermostat assemblies provide more accurate control in coolant temperatures.

Other key features and benefits include:

  • All units go through extensive testing at Stant’s technical center with the use of state-of-the-art equipment
  • Units are tested up to 30,000 cycles
  • Housings are checked to ensure proper mounting and no leaking over duration
  • Functionality-tested to ensure proper opening and closing per OEM specifications
  • New part numbers are added frequently

For more information about Stant integrated thermostat housings, contact your Stant sales representative. To learn more about Stant and its products, visit Stant.com.

