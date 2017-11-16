News
ago

Stant Introduces New Cabinet Program

From Import Car

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

NGK Spark Plugs Introduces 76 New NTK Oxygen Sensors For The North American Market

Technician.Academy Announces 2nd 'In The Pits' Contest

Autologic To Add Porsche Advanced Diagnostic Software To AssistPlus

Stant Introduces New Cabinet Program

NASTF Names Donny Seyfer To Executive Officer Role

Tech Tips: 10 Cartridge Oil Filter Tips

Coil On Plug Ignition: The Wired Differences

Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper's Road Warrior Weekend Crosses The Finish Line

NSF International Launches Vehicle Repair Connect App At SEMA Show

Bosch Showcases Innovative Mobility Solutions At AAPEX Booth 5041

Stant has introduced a new cabinet program where customers can decide which free Stant products come inside, according to Terry Ethier, vice president of aftermarket for Stant Corp.

“Stant is known for best-to-market quality, coverage and customer support, and this cabinet program is no exception,” said Ethier. “Not only does the cabinet pay for itself, but the accompanying free products are needed to service customers’ vehicles today; they are not applications that will sit on a shelf for years.”

When purchasing a newly designed Stant cabinet, Stant customers can choose 100 points’ worth of free radiator, fuel and gas caps as well as thermostats for popular nameplates including GM, Ford, Chrysler and Toyota. Stant SuperStat thermostats, the premier thermostat on the market, also may be selected and, as an added bonus, a free Stant baseball cap will be included with every order.

For more information about the new Stant Cabinet program, contact a Stant sales representative. To learn more about Stant caps and thermostats and other Stant products, visit Stant.com.

Show Full Article