Standard Motor Products To Recognize Automotive Shops During Standard 'Shop Team Selfie' Challenge

Standard Motor Products (SMP) has announced the start of its Standard “Shop Team Selfie” Challenge. Running through Sept. 28, the contest challenges professional automotive shops to post a team selfie for a chance to win a prize that will benefit the entire shop, including a grand prize of $2,500 for a shop appreciation event.

To enter, contestants must take a group selfie with their technicians and employees and upload the photo to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #MyShopTeamSelfie. All photos will be entered into a random prize drawing. For the grand prize, one winning shop will receive $2,500 toward its next shop appreciation event. In addition, two second-prize winning shops will receive a Bose SoundTouch 30 Series III Wireless Music System; five third-prize winning shops will receive a Standard Pro Training On-Demand subscription; and 10 fourth-prize winning shops will receive a TechSmart Alternator Decoupler Pulley.

Commenting on the promotion, Phil Hutchens, vice president of engine management marketing, SMP, stated, “Our ‘Shop Team Selfie’ Challenge gives us the opportunity to spotlight an important part of the automotive industry: hard-working automotive service professionals across the country who get the job done day after day.”

For more information, including to view the promotional video, photo gallery, and official rules, visit StandardShopTeamSelfie.com.

