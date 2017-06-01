News
Standard Motor Products Releases 94 New Parts For Standard And Intermotor

Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) has announced the addition of 94 new part numbers to its Standard and Intermotor lines. The release spans 23 product categories and expands coverage through the 2017 model year by more than 25 million VIO. To view the highlights, watch Standard’s New Parts Spotlight Vol. 17 at youtube.com/StandardBrandParts.

Standard’s latest release of 94 parts includes another expansion to its line of variable valve timing (VVT) components. With the introduction of three VVT Solenoids and nine VVT Sprockets, Standard’s VVT line now totals more than 260 parts. To learn more about Standard’s VVT coverage, visit StandardVVT.com.

Sensor Line Expansions

The company also expanded its sensor category by releasing 40 ABS speed sensors, seven mass air flow (MAF) sensors, five vehicle speed sensors and four accelerator pedal sensors. Other notables include seven transmission control solenoids and several power switches.

Commenting on the news, Phil Hutchens, vice president engine management marketing, SMP, said, “Our recent expansions to our VVT and sensor categories demonstrate our commitment to supplying technicians with comprehensive coverage and premium quality for high-tech categories.”

All new applications are listed in the eCatalogs found at StandardBrand.com and IntermotorImport.com and in electronic catalog providers.

