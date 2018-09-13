Spectra Premium Releases 180 New Products In August, Including 11 New CAPA-Certified Radiators



Spectra Premium has introduced 180 new parts in its latest product release across several heating and cooling, fuel and undercar and engine management products.

Spectra Premium, the only CAPA-Certified radiator manufacturer, has released 11 exclusive CAPA-Certified radiators, which the company says count among the most common collision replacement parts for domestic and import models. These new parts offer coverage for nearly 6 million active vehicles in the United States.

All of the released Spectra Premium CAPA-Certified radiators were produced in North America at the Laval, Canada, plant, the same factory which received the first CAPA radiator facility certification in June 2017.

“From the beginning of this year, Spectra Premium has been steadily releasing CAPA-Certified radiators which now cover almost 30 million vehicles on the road in North America today,” said Eric Renaud, corporate category director – Aftermarket at Spectra Premium. “Across all our categories, we are putting product development to the forefront in order to launch first-to-market parts and continue to provide solid coverage.”

Also in the heating and cooling category, the company released 34 new cooling fan assemblies, as well as 26 new dual radiator and condenser fan assemblies. Spectra Premium says its cooling fan assemblies benefit from four layers of protection against over-voltage, overloading, short-circuits and high temperature.

The new release includes several new fuel delivery parts such as three new fuel tank straps and 13 new fuel pump module assemblies, including four exclusive parts for many domestic and imported vehicle applications. Every fuel module unit is reliability-tested for voltage, amperage, resistance, pressure and volume, Spectra says.

Spectra Premium continues to develop its emission control components product lines with the addition of two diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) heaters for Volkswagen and Chevrolet applications. These DEF heaters feature a precisely calibrated heater and temperature sensor to ensure the DEF does not freeze during normal vehicle operation, according to the company.

In the engine management category, Spectra Premium introduced 28 new variable valve solenoids machined to precision tolerances in order to prevent leakage, wear and seizing, as well as eight new ignition coils.

For the complete list of the new product release, visit http://ecat.spectrapremium.com/ or download the full list here.