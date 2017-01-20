

Spectra Premium has been issued a U.S. Patent (No. 9,539,893) for an innovative fuel delivery module design that provides a means to properly position the module in a horizontal orientation, such that the module is securely fitted to the fuel tank for long-term stability. This inventive design eliminates the possibility of reservoir instability caused by the freely rotatable reservoir in the OE fuel module when installed and seated on the bottom of the tank.

The new design will immediately impact 13 fuel module models, covering more than 4.5 million vehicles in operation from 2001 to 2012, including Acura EL, RSX, Honda Civic, Odyssey, Accord Crosstour, Crosstour, Cadillac CTS, SRX, STS, Chevy Malibu, Pontiac G6 and Saturn Aura.

“Over the years, Spectra Premium has built its reputation by engineering innovative automotive and industrial product designs. Leveraging our OE experience and maintaining our rigorous quality standards, we look to develop parts of perfect fit and performance,” said Collin Francis, global director of marketing.