Smoke Out OBD II EVAP Codes With Vacutec’s EVAPro

Utilizing OEM-approved licensed technology from STAR EnviroTech, Inc., the EVAPro/2000E – EVAP-Approved Smoke Machine from Vacutec uses non-toxic smoke, inert gas and fluorescent dye to pinpoint the source of the leak.

The EVAPro, which can connect right to tire inflation nitrogen generator, verifies and quantifies leaks in less than two minutes, says the company.

If there is a leak, the nitrogen-based diagnostic smoke and UltraTraceUV isolates the source of the leak.

A simple control valve dial selects precise internal orifice calibration for 020″/040″ and “future.”

Comes with a free refill of UltraTraceUV ultraviolet smoke solution.

