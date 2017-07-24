Scott Little Named 2017 Mitchell 1 Educator Of The Year



Scott Little was named the Mitchell 1 Educator of the Year during the 44th annual North American Council of Automotive Teachers (NACAT) conference held last week in Warren, Michigan. Each year, Mitchell 1 recognizes one of the nation’s top teachers for his or her commitment to educational excellence in the automotive repair industry.

As the 2017 recipient, Little receives a one-year complimentary subscription to Mitchell 1’s ProDemand diagnostic, estimating and auto repair information software for the school where he teaches, as well as a check for $500 and a recognition certificate.

“Scott Little’s excellent career experience and reputation as an automotive instructor make him an outstanding choice to receive this year’s Mitchell 1 Educator of the Year honor,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director, Mitchell 1. “We’re pleased to recognize Scott’s dedication to helping develop skilled professionals for the car care industry, and we extend our sincerest congratulations to him on this achievement.”

Little is an instructor at the Porter and Chester Institute at the Branford, Connecticut, campus where he has taught automotive technology classes since 2007. Little graduated from Gateway Community Technical College in 1996 with an Associate of Applied Science degree in automotive technology and a certificate from the General Motors Automotive Service Educational Program (ASEP). He completed a certificate program in alternative fuels technology from Gateway in 1997 and completed the Connecticut Emissions EDGE program in 1998. He also has earned several ASE certifications, including Master Technician in 1996.

Selection criteria for the Mitchell 1 Educator of the Year award requires that a master automotive technician excel on all ASE automotive tests, including A1-A8 (Engine Repair, Automatic Transmission/Transaxle, Manual Drive Train and Axles, Suspension and Steering, Brakes, Electrical/Electronic Systems, Heating and Air Conditioning, Engine Performance) and the L1 (Advanced Engine Performance Exam).