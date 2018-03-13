San Diego County Board Of Supervisors Proclaims ‘Mitchell 1 Day’ In Celebration Of 100th Anniversary



Chairwoman Kristin Gaspar and all the members of the San Diego County board of supervisors declared Thursday, March 8, as “Mitchell 1 Day” in San Diego County. This proclamation was made to congratulate Mitchell 1 on its 100th anniversary and recognize the company for serving the evolving needs of the motor vehicle industry as a trusted partner and leading provider of professional repair information solutions.

“Mitchell 1 has a proud heritage of innovation, leadership and dedication to excellence that has been accelerating the vehicle repair process for 100 years,” said Dave Ellingen, president of Mitchell 1. “Our technology is continuously evolving as we expand our product offerings to provide the repair solutions that service professionals need to be successful. We have tremendous gratitude for our current Mitchell 1 employees, as well as recognize everyone who has been a part of the Mitchell 1 team in the past. We look forward to the next 100 years of innovation and continuing to help our customers gain efficiency in everything they do.”

Mitchell 1 hosted an all-employee event in recognition of Mitchell 1 Day that also kicked off a year-long celebration of the company’s centennial.

For more information about Mitchell 1, visit mitchell1.com, call 888-724-6742, or locate an independent sales consultant at mitchellrep.com.