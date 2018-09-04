Registration Now Open For MACS 2019 Training Event And Trade Show

A/Ccess is the theme of the MACS 2019 Training Event and Trade Show to be held February 21-23, 2019 at the Anaheim Marriott, Anaheim, CA.

Attendees will gain A/Ccess to the mobile A/C and engine cooling service and repair information needed to make accurate diagnoses and reliable repairs; A/Ccess to the experts in the field who design and manufacture A/C systems, components, tools and equipment; and A/Ccess to network with other mobile professionals. In addition to 35 hours of blockbuster training classes with 25 of the industry’s top trainers, the MACS 2019 Training Event and Trade Show includes a trade show featuring the experts who design and manufacture A/C systems, components, tools and equipment, a golf tournament and multiple networking opportunities in relaxed social settings.

MACS keynote speaker is Jimmy Shine of Orange County, CA, the owner of Shine Speedshop and reality TV star from shows, American Icon: The Hot Rod, Hard Shine, Weaponizers, Car Warriors and Rockin’Roadsters.

A complete list of events for the MACS 2019 Training Event and Trade Show is available on the MACS website at macsw.org and here.

Registration for the training event can be completed at the MACS website, or by phone at 215-631-7020 x 0 or by fax at 215-631-7017. Email inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

Host hotel reservations for the Anaheim Marriott can be made by phone at 877-622-3056 or on the hotel page of the MACS website. The MACS hotel room rate is $189 plus tax, single or double per night. Be aware: Neither MACS nor the Anaheim Marriott will ever call you to book a hotel room. Please be alert to scammers looking to steal your credit card information.

To learn more about MACS Worldwide visit our website at macsw.org. The MACS 2019 Training Event and Trade Show, A/Ccess will take place February 21-23 at the Anaheim Marriott in Anaheim, CA. A current calendar of all regional training can be found on the training page of MACS website.