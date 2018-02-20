

Phillips 66 Lubricants recently announced it is upgrading its full line of passenger car motor oil (PCMO) to tackle the low speed pre-ignition (LSPI) issue that engine mechanics identify as an increased risk for modern engines, including those with gasoline direct injection (GDI) and turbochargers. GDI engines are the most common type of engine produced today and one that has steadily taken over engine market share over the past decade.

Original engine manufacturers (OEMs) developed GDI engines to provide consumers powerful engines with improved fuel efficiency and lower CO 2 emissions, however, the engines tend to be smaller and run hotter. “New vehicles require higher lubricant performance,” said Mike Krampf, Phillips 66 Finished Lubricants Manager. “Only a high-quality motor oil formulated for modern engines can help consumers fully gain from the benefits engineered into these engines, including fuel efficiency. A quality motor oil must function as a lubricant, coolant and dispersant.”



Over 120 million turbocharged GDI-powered vehicles have been produced globally since 2010 and are at risk for LSPI — a condition that occurs when there is a premature ignition of the main fuel charge, resulting in very high-pressure spikes, loud noise, power loss, increased fuel consumption and potentially catastrophic damage to the engine. Since GDI engines now make up over half of new car production, lubricant suppliers and consumers need to know that the oils they are getting at quick-lube shops or installing themselves will provide the necessary protection against LSPI.

“Our decision to upgrade our full product line reflects our commitment to engine protection and on-road safety for drivers of all vehicles,” said Krampf.

The upgraded Kendall GT-1 Motor Oil and Phillips 66 Shield Motor Oil formulas will begin rolling out in March. These products meet the upcoming SN Plus specification, for which first license date is expected early this summer.

