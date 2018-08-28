Philips Introduces Newest Lighting Updgrade For Asian Cars, Trucks, SUVs And Vans: X-tremeUltinon LED Fog Lamps



Lumileds has released its newest lighting innovation for Asian vehicle applications, the Philips X-tremeUltinon LED Fog Lamp. This new auxiliary lamp is designed as an easy plug-and-play replacement for halogen fog light bulb applications and delivers up to 6500K color temperature of bright white light that matches perfectly with the color of Xenon and LED headlights, according to the company.

,Philips X-tremeUltinon Fog Lamps are available for the replacement of H8, H11 and H16 halogen fog light bulbs. Application coverage includes Acura (CSX through ZDX), Honda (Accord through Ridgeline), Kia (Cadenza through Sportage), Lexus (CT200h through RX450h), Mazda (2 through RX8), Mitsubishi (Eclipse through RVR), Nissan (Altima through Xterra), Subaru (Crosstrek through XV Crosstrek) and Toyota (4Runner through Yaris).

Lumileds says Philips X-tremeUltinon Fog Lamps are designed to provide peak performance. The lamps are built with an “AirFlux design” to provide constant cooling, ensure the highest light quality and longest possible service life. This design also leaves ample space to incorporate the best optical lenses available in order to deliver a smooth, inclusion-free beam with no shadowing effects, the company adds.

For improved safety, the Philips X-tremeUltinon LED Fog Lamp features patented “SafeBeam” technology, which helps eliminate glare to other drivers by creating the same beam pattern as standard halogen fog lights. This ensures the light emitted by the new LED fog lamp is directed onto the road and not into the eyes of oncoming drivers, says Lumileds.

To find out more visit philips.com/automotive or call 1-800-257-6054.