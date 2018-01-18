Penray Now Offers New Tough Max All-Purpose Cleaners



This year’s AAPEX/SEMA show saw the introduction of the latest innovation from Penray, Inc.

Penray’s Tough Max cleaning products are offered in two variations in order to meet the many diverse cleaning needs in repair shops. Mechanics will find Tough Max Multi-Purpose Degreasing Wipes especially convenient for cleaning tools and parts, as well as for cleaning dirty hands. These wipes will quickly and easily clean off stubborn materials like grease, tar and ink, yet are gentle enough to be used on leather, vinyl and even dirty hands. These handy wipes work quickly, without water and carry a friendly and pleasant citrus scent.

Penray also offers Tough Max Purple Multi-Purpose Cleaner in a stronger concentration that provides additional power for clean-up jobs found in commercial and industrial operations. This industrial-strength purple compound provides exceptional cleaning power for quickly penetrating grease, oil and other stubborn stains. It is suitable for use on nearly any non-porous or semi-porous surfaces, including machinery and tools, as well as floors and walls, tile, porcelain, aluminum, counter tops, wood, vinyl and even leather. It is powerful enough to remove tar, dirt, wax, ink, wet paint, most lubricants and adhesives, and even some stubborn scuff marks. However, it is formulated to be non-corrosive so it can be used on aluminum surfaces without fear of pitting or discoloration.

Tough Max liquid concentrate is available in 32-ounce trigger spray bottles, as well as larger bulk quantities in five and 10 gallon pails and even in a 55 gallon drum.

The key, as they say, is in the chemistry. Penray offers these new degreasing wipes that are water-based but work without water. They are solvent-free, will not scratch or harm surfaces, require no rinsing and leave no residue. They carry a refreshing citrus scent, and are tough enough to clean the dirtiest surfaces and the wipes are mild enough to be used regularly as a hand cleaner.

The professional-strength concentrated cleaners are phosphate-free and non-flammable, quickly penetrate and dissolve stubborn stains and the concentrate can be diluted with a mixture as much as 95% water. This allows Tough Max to be used efficiently on smaller, lighter stains and materials, so a single purchase can go a very long way.

“There are other cleaning and degreasing products on the market, but none are as versatile and user-friendly as our new family of Tough Max cleaners,” notes William Nonnamaker, senior VP of sales for Penray. “We have been working to develop product solutions that are effective on a wide variety of substances and surfaces, while also being non-abrasive.”

“The Tough Max family of cleaning products is a welcome addition to the various lines of chemicals and functional fluids we offer, most all of which are useful in automotive, heavy-duty, industrial, marine and agricultural industries. The versatility and effectiveness of Tough Max is sure to make it a winner in the marketplace.”

Links:

Penray