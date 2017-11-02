NSF International Launches Vehicle Repair Connect App At SEMA Show



NSF International, a global organization with more than 70 years of independent testing, auditing and certification expertise, including extensive experience in the automotive supply chain, has announced the release of its new automotive app: Vehicle Repair Connect. Available in the Apple App Store and Google Play, the free app provides information on thousands of automotive parts – both certified and noncertified parts – as well as the ability to report problems about parts in a few simple steps. NSF International says its Vehicle Repair Connect app is a helpful tool to find and track auto parts for insurers, parts distributors and repair shops.

The NSF International Vehicle Repair Connect app allows the user to search for parts based on make, model and year or Partslink number.

Key features of NSF International’s Vehicle Repair Connect app include the ability to quickly look up information about an automotive part, not just NSF certified parts, verify whether a part is certified and file a complaint.

“NSF International’s Vehicle Repair Connect app expedites the submission process so issues about parts can be reported in a few minutes,” said Bob Frayer, global managing director, Automotive Certification Programs, NSF International. “Without a simple and effective process for reporting problems, opportunities for improvement go unrealized.”

In addition, repair technicians may take photos of the part and describe issues they have encountered with the fit of a part, the quality or a related issue. Once the complaint is submitted, NSF International’s automotive certification team will investigate and report a resolution to the issue. If an issue is found, this data can be provided to manufacturers, distributors, shops and insurers so that quality improvements remain a priority.

To learn more about NSF International’s Vehicle Repair Connect app or to submit feedback, contact [email protected] or 734-214-6290. To download the app for free, visit Apple’s App Store or Google Play.