Nearly 5,000 To Participate In Auto Value, Bumper To Bumper ‘Festive Walk’ To AAPEX 2018



On Thursday, Nov. 1, nearly 5,000 Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper automotive professionals wearing matching yellow shirts will begin their “festive walk” from the Mirage hotel to AAPEX 2018 at the Sands Expo, temporarily shutting down the busy Las Vegas Boulevard along the way.

The group is scheduled to depart at approximately 8:30 a.m. (PDT) and start arriving at AAPEX for their day-long visit around 9 a.m. The group will include parts store operators, shop owners, technicians and service writers who are part of the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance. Las Vegas showgirls and a marching band will join in the festivities as the group makes its way to AAPEX.

While at AAPEX, automotive professionals will meet with supplier channel partners, visit thousands of booths and see the latest repair, maintenance and advanced technology products in the global automotive aftermarket industry. The group’s channel partners and program supporters will be identified by red balloons in their booths.

“They’ll talk business and talk shop, as well as meet with presidents, vice presidents and engineers while at AAPEX,” said JC Washbish, director of marketing, Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance. “They’ll discuss products, service techniques and the future of the industry, giving them very beneficial information to take back and apply to their businesses.”

The visit to AAPEX 2018 coincides with the Alliance’s Aftermarket Jackpot Convention taking place Tuesday, Oct. 30 through Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Mirage. The convention will offer technical and business management seminars, as well as networking events and entertainment.

For information, visit autovalue.com or bumpertobumper.com.