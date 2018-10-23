Mitchell 1’s AAPEX Activities Focus On Product Enhancements

Mitchell 1 will showcase its latest product enhancements, including the new advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) feature in the ProDemand auto repair information software, at this year’s AAPEX, Oct. 30-Nov. 1 in Las Vegas, in booth No. 438.

“We are excited about all of the Mitchell 1 activities taking place at AAPEX this year and look forward to showing attendees the newest product enhancements for ProDemand, Manager SE and SocialCRM, as well as the Let’s Tech presentation about ADAS by Ben Johnson, our director of product management,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director for Mitchell 1. “While at the booth, ask about special pricing on all Mitchell 1 products during AAPEX.”

Mitchell 1 demonstrations in the booth will focus on the new ADAS Quick Link in ProDemand that streamlines the delivery of the information that technicians need to diagnose, repair and calibrate ADAS functionality in today’s high-tech vehicles. On the shop management side, visitors to the booth also will get the first glimpse of a new mobile vehicle check-in and inspection application integrated with Manager SE.

The demonstrations, with prize giveaways at each, are scheduled for:

Tuesday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 31 at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Other product enhancements Mitchell 1 will be demonstrating at the show include:

Manager SE – Advances in auto shop management including two-way text messaging, expanded reports and other features to enhance productivity.

SocialCRM – How to build customer engagement with built-in text messaging to remind customers about upcoming appointments and also to send a thank-you after the appointment.=

The spotlight on ADAS continues on the AAPEX Let’s Tech stage at the Sands Expo where Johnson will be giving 20-minute Let’s Tech presentations covering ADAS on Tuesday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. and Thursday, Nov. 1 at 1p.m. His topic is “ADAS and Need for Calibration.”

More information is available on the AAPEX website.

Mitchell 1 says it also is looking forward to welcoming Becky Hillig of Hillig Auto Center in Long Prairie, Minnesota, as the winner of its 2018 Mitchell 1 “Fabulous Las Vegas” sweepstakes.” She won an all-expenses-paid trip for two to attend this year’s Automotive Aftermarket Industry Week (AAIW) events, including AAPEX and the SEMA Show.