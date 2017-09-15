Mercedes-Benz HD Projector Headlights: The Next Headlight Innovation

Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

Mercedes-Benz is working on the latest generation of headlights that could change the way we drive at night. This new technology turns headlights into digital projectors that not only project light, but also images to aid the driver and pedestrians. For example, a zebra crossing or other symbol could be projected in the wake of oncoming pedestrians.

This DIGITAL LIGHT technology could possibly be used to project light traces or images onto the road to replace missing road markings. This technology will also be able to communicate with other drivers in the future.

The new HD headlamp LED chips work by using animated high-current light-emitting diodes — over two million micro-mirrors in total radiate onto the road surface. Each mirror can be moved individually.

The module controlling the headlights receives detailed information about the surroundings from the vehicle sensors, and from that, can calculate brightness value and other variables in real time.