Mayhew Tools Introduces Four Piece ProGrip Hook And Pick Set For Niche Automotive Aftermarket Applications

Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew Tools) 4-Piece ProGrip Hook & Pick Set (13094) proves niche tool set for automotive aftermarket applications, including removing seals, O-rings, cotter pins, clamps, gaskets and washers. Consisting of four individual picks, including a straight pick, hook pick, 90° bend pick and dual angle pick, the specialty tools are also ideal for hooking up springs or used as a hole marker or punch.

Made in the USA, each of the picks feature an ergonomically designed and patented ProGrip handle — made of highly resilient polypropylene with an over-molded thermoplastic elastomer soft grip. The handle’s two patented ribs around its neck allow for maximum transfer of torque from the hand to the tool and a slip-free grip when pushing or prying. The rounded end rolls smoothly onto the heel of the palm, reducing friction and hand fatigue.

The hook and pick tools, designed for easy access into tight spaces, are comprised of a larger alloy steel shank for use in heavy-duty applications and their black oxide finish deters rust.

The tools are backed by a lifetime warranty.

Part number 13094 consists of four unique picks:

13223 ­ ProGrip Straight Pick

13224 ­ ProGrip Hook Pick

13225 ­ ProGrip Dual Angle Pick

13227 ­ ProGrip 90° Bend Pick

