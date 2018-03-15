News
ago

Matco Tools Offers Powerful Code Reader

From Import Car

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

New 4-in-1 Battery Tool From CanDo Diagnostics

Matco Tools Offers Powerful Code Reader

San Diego County Board Of Supervisors Proclaims 'Mitchell 1 Day' In Celebration Of 100th Anniversary

Mighty Announces Annual Spring Consumer Rebate Promotion

Mac Tools Introduces Advanced Digital Multimeter

Entitlement For Federated Auto Parts 400 At Richmond Raceway Extended Through 2022

Permatex Sponsors Top 10 'Follow A Dream' Race Team For 2018 NHRA Season

Bolt On Technology Now Integrates With Matco Tools' Maximus Scan Tool

Stant Increases Coverage Of SuperStat Thermostats

Snap-on Adds MODIS Edge To Diagnostic Calculator

The Matco Tools MD60A CodeAdvisor has all the basic features a technician needs to diagnose check engine lights on 1996 and newer OBD II vehicles.

Features like DTC severity, on-screen DTC definitions and freeze-frame data make the MD60a a powerful entry-level tool.

Other features/benefits include: read and clear check engine lights on foreign or domestic 1996 and newer OBD II cars, light trucks, SUVs and hybrids; displays code definitions in English, French and Spanish; verify completed trip cycle with emissions readiness LEDs; and freeze frame shows engine conditions such as fuel trim, engine coolant temp, etc., at the time the malfunction indicator lamp turned on.

For additional information, visit Matco Tools.

Show Full Article