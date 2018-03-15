Matco Tools Offers Powerful Code Reader

The Matco Tools MD60A CodeAdvisor has all the basic features a technician needs to diagnose check engine lights on 1996 and newer OBD II vehicles.

Features like DTC severity, on-screen DTC definitions and freeze-frame data make the MD60a a powerful entry-level tool.

Other features/benefits include: read and clear check engine lights on foreign or domestic 1996 and newer OBD II cars, light trucks, SUVs and hybrids; displays code definitions in English, French and Spanish; verify completed trip cycle with emissions readiness LEDs; and freeze frame shows engine conditions such as fuel trim, engine coolant temp, etc., at the time the malfunction indicator lamp turned on.

