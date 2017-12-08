MAHLE Unveils MAHLE Performance Engine Parts

Building on decades of performance history, MAHLE Aftermarket Inc. unveiled a new branding and marketing initiative with the introduction of MAHLE Performance engine parts at the 2017 Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show.

Capitalizing on MAHLE’s global resources, worldwide race history and market depth in performance product manufacturing, MAHLE Performance engine parts brand is being launched to more fully serve the needs of performance engine builders, racers and performance enthusiasts with improved application coverage, product quality and availability.

Working with the world’s top racers and performance engine builders from Formula 1, NASCAR to NHRA and with series and race venues from across the globe, MAHLE Aftermarket Inc. says it is in a unique position to develop a performance focused engine part line that will meet the needs of today’s most demanding engine builders, racers and enthusiasts.

The company says MAHLE Performance will be the overarching brand for a comprehensive line of performance engine parts beginning with MAHLE Performance gaskets as introduced at the 2017 AAPEX Show last month, followed by MAHLE Performance piston rings and MAHLE Performance engine bearings. MAHLE Performance engine bearings now include coverage for Asian and European luxury and performance vehicles. MAHLE Clevite will continue to be available for light to heavy-duty vehicles.

Leading development for the new performance gasket brand is Tod Richards, MAHLE Aftermarket’s performance gasket and piston rings coordinator. “MAHLE has had the good fortune to have longstanding relationships with top racers to help develop this line. We are entering the market strong with over 300 part numbers, which we plan to double in size in due time. There are definitely gaps of what is being supplied currently. It is our plan to become the No. 1 trusted source for performance gaskets that can handle the harshest environment,” he says.

The MAHLE Performance gasket line, now includes more than 300 part numbers with plans to double coverage by mid-year 2018. The MAHLE Performance gasket line includes: multi-layer steel (MLS) head gaskets, steel core laminated fiber intake manifold gaskets, molded rubber valve cover, cork/composite valve cover gaskets, molded rubber oil pan and steel core laminate oil pan gaskets, MLS header gaskets and graphite header gaskets. In addition to the more popular applications, MAHLE Performance will offer many of the more hard-to-find gaskets for early and late-model AMC, Buick, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Ford, Olds and Pontiac vehicles.

Jon Douglas, president of MAHLE Aftermarket Inc., said, “The MAHLE Performance brand launches an exciting new era and commitment to race and performance product development. Our goal is for the words MAHLE and Performance to be synonymous and to make sure that engine builders, racers and enthusiasts will not have to look further than MAHLE to get the parts they need.”

Plans for the 2018 MAHLE “Drive with the Original” technician promotion also were revealed, including the rendering of the grand prize –­ an authentic MAHLE “Restomod” 1968 Chevy Camaro built by the team at Petty’s Garage. Additional details and official rules are available at drivewiththeoriginal.com.

For more information on MAHLE Aftermarket Inc., visit mahle-aftermarket.com.