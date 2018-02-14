News
MAHLE Aftermarket Releases 2018 Clevite Engine Bearing Catalog For Automotive Aftermarket Customers

MAHLE Aftermarket Inc. recently announced the release of its 2018 Clevite engine bearing catalog for Asian, European and domestic light vehicle applications in North America.

The Clevite engine bearing catalog features more than 4,000 SKUs, including new OE replacement, polymer-coated bearings. The 2018 catalog provides coverage for more than 1.1 million light vehicle applications, reaching back to the 1940s.

“Clevite bearings have set the standard for excellence since the earliest days of the automotive industry,” said Jon Douglas, general manager, MAHLE Aftermarket North America. “Every NASCAR champion has used Clevite bearings, which is reflective of the trust professional engine builders put in our quality.”

The catalog can be downloaded in PDF format on mahle-aftermarket.com. The part numbers contained in this new catalog also are available in the e-catalog online at catalog.mahle-aftermarket.com/na, where applications can be searched by product, vehicle make and engine. The catalog is written in English, with French and Spanish translations available.

For more information, visit mahle-aftermarket.com or contact a local sales representative.

