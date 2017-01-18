MACS Trade Show To Feature New Product Showcase

The new product showcase is filling up for MACS 2017 Training Event and Trade Show. MACS attendees will enjoy the sunny skies of Anaheim, California, for the Feb. 15-18 gathering of global mobile air conditioning professionals.

The MACS Trade Show will open its doors at 10 a.m. PST in the Platinum Ballroom of the Anaheim Marriott, where attendees can visit more than 93 booths.

The new product showcase has three product categories: chemicals, components and tools and equipment. Displaying new products in the chemical category are: Arctic Air, Errecom S.R.L. Idemitsu and TSI Supercool. Displaying new mobile A/C system components are: Coyote International, Gates Corp., Globus Sistemas Electronicos, LTDA, Netmotor, Omega Environmental Technologies, Schrader International and T/CCI Manufacturing. New tools will be displayed by: AGS Company, Parker Hannifin and Robinair.

A panel of industry press will judge the new products displayed in three categories: Best Use of Technology, Most Service Friendly and Most Innovative New Product.

Pre-registration is happening now for the MACS 2017 Training Event and Trade Show.

To learn more, go to macsw.org.