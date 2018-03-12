News
ago

Mac Tools Introduces Advanced Digital Multimeter

From Import Car

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Mighty Announces Annual Spring Consumer Rebate Promotion

Mac Tools Introduces Advanced Digital Multimeter

Expectant Mom Wins Brand-New Buick In ACDelco Contest

Mayhew Tools Introduces Four Piece ProGrip Hook And Pick Set For Niche Automotive Aftermarket Applications

Mitchell 1 Enhances ProDemand With 1Search Plus

Entitlement For Federated Auto Parts 400 At Richmond Raceway Extended Through 2022

Permatex Sponsors Top 10 'Follow A Dream' Race Team For 2018 NHRA Season

Bolt On Technology Now Integrates With Matco Tools' Maximus Scan Tool

Stant Increases Coverage Of SuperStat Thermostats

OTC Introduces Amp Clamp/Multimeter

Mac Tools offers its Advanced Digital Multimeter (EM823), which offers Bluetooth and USB communication, battery and charging system analysis and advanced measure for sensor and actuators.

The heavy-duty multimeter has a 50,000-count backlit display, a pulse width of 0.5 to 250.00ms and an analog bar graph. It offers conventional high-voltage ignition analysis, electric motor test, ECU test, ignition peak vs. ignition burn time, and vehicle ground test.

The multimeter offers a record-mode with max./min./avg. settings as well as auto ranging, auto-hold and hold functions and adjustable trigger mode.

For additional information, visit Mac Tools.

Show Full Article