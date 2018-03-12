Mac Tools Introduces Advanced Digital Multimeter

Mac Tools offers its Advanced Digital Multimeter (EM823), which offers Bluetooth and USB communication, battery and charging system analysis and advanced measure for sensor and actuators.

The heavy-duty multimeter has a 50,000-count backlit display, a pulse width of 0.5 to 250.00ms and an analog bar graph. It offers conventional high-voltage ignition analysis, electric motor test, ECU test, ignition peak vs. ignition burn time, and vehicle ground test.

The multimeter offers a record-mode with max./min./avg. settings as well as auto ranging, auto-hold and hold functions and adjustable trigger mode.

