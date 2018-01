The Lumax LX-1805 is a heavy-duty, swivel handle oil filter wrench with four interchangeable, 1” (25mm) wide steel bands.

The bands are easily interchanged with the use of two detent pins. The cushion grip handle provides greater comfort and better gripping force.

The filter wrench allows the user to install and remove filters ranging from 2-3/8” to 4-3/8” (60mm to 110mm).

