JASPER Offers Expanded GM 6L80E Transmission Product Line

Jasper Engines & Transmissions has expanded the availability of its remanufactured GM 6L80E transmission line.

Originally released in April 2011, this 6-speed transmission is available on exchange for the following 2014-2015 vehicles:

Chevrolet/GMC

• 1500

• Suburban

• Tahoe

• Yukon

The transmission control module (TCM) is physically contained inside this transmission. “The control modules are hydraulically and electronically tested on a stand-alone system, then tested again on a dynamometer using a state-of-the-art CAN software package controlling the vehicle,” says Brad Boeglin, JASPER research and development group leader. “JASPER offers free rental of DREW Technologies J2534 pass through devices and now also offers shops the ability to rent the DREW Remote programming system (RAPS).”

According to the company, the JASPER 6L80E remanufactured transmission is subjected to strict, high-quality processes:

• Disassembly, meticulous inspection and cleaning of components.

• All new and remanufactured parts are carefully inspected for correct tolerances to assure dependability.

• JASPER’s research and product development works to eliminate inherent problems in original designs.

• Dynamometer testing of every domestic automatic transmission simulates in-vehicle operation to assure trouble-free product results.

The 6L80E is covered by a 3-Year/100,000-Mile nationwide, transferable, parts and labor warranty. Full warranty disclosure is available on the JASPER website, or upon request. JASPER’s Premium Service Plan offers customers even greater value.

For more information on the remanufactured products of Jasper Engines & Transmissions, call 800-827-7455 or visit jasperengines.com.