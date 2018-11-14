JASPER Offers Expanded Chrysler 68RFE Transmission Product Line

Jasper Engines & Transmissions has announced an expansion to its remanufactured Chrysler 68RFE transmission product line.

This rear-wheel drive transmission is now available for 2009 through 2017 Dodge/RAM Diesel engine applications.

“JASPER is now installing the Sonnax Smart Tech Drum on all 68RFE applications,” said James Miller, JASPER Transmission quality captain. “This drum utilizes thicker, double-sided overdrive friction plates, which can withstand a higher heat capacity, preventing the chance of heat-related clutch plate warping.”

“In addition, JASPER will also install the Sonnax Line Pressure Booster kit to the 68RFE,” said Miller. “The boost kit includes a stronger regulator spring in the pressure regulator valve circuit, along with a wiring harness that progressively increases transmission pressure 10-25 psi. The progressive line pressure increase allows smooth shifts at low rpm, while ensuring extra holding capacity in all clutches as demand increases.”

Miller added, “With both of these upgrades, the overdrive clutch torque capacity will be increased by 25 percent.”

Also available is a Sonnax triple disc torque converter option for heavy-duty 68RFE applications.

The 68RFE is covered by a 3-Year/100,000 Mile nationwide, transferable, parts and labor warranty. Full warranty disclosure is available on our website, or upon request.

For more information on the remanufactured products of Jasper Engines & Transmissions, call 800-827-7455 or visit jasperengines.com.