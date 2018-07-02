Integrated Supply Network And Bosch Partner To Bring New Diagnostic Scan Tools To The Market

Integrated Supply Network’s (ISN) suite of digital demand creation and supply chain solutions will be leveraged to debut the new Bosch Automotive Diagnostic Solutions (ADS), the ADS 325 and ADS 625 diagnostic tools. ISN’s tool couples its traditional demand generation with its new digital marketing solutions to bring the new ADS diagnostic experience to technicians and shop owners.

The new diagnostic tools offer everything technicians need to diagnose, research and repair vehicles in one solution, say the companies. The tools are designed and tested by technicians, with technicians in mind, to diagnose the most complex vehicle issues for passenger cars and trucks. The company adds the easy-to-use interface for both tools can save technicians time and offers coverage for domestic, Asian and European brands with one subscription. The new scan tools also are covered by a lifetime hardware warranty when techs and shop owners maintain an active diagnostics subscription, without expiration.

“When choosing a scan tool, technicians are looking for options that offer efficient research, diagnosis and repair and coverage for vehicles they work on every day,” said Ed Prange, vice president, independent aftermarket, Americas at Bosch Automotive Service Solutions. “ISN’s evolving supply chain solutions allow us to reach technicians in traditional ways through field channels and even further through online experiences.”

With a new supply chain solution, ISN says it is able to engage with customers at all touch points of their journey – at the shop, in store, at home, online, at events, through print and more. With a refined understanding of customer profiles and preferences, ISN can hyper-target customers with digital campaigns, including paid search and social media that create positive experiences with brands and products.

“ISN’s Demand Creation and Integrated Supply Chain Solutions provide our suppliers with faster time to market, new media channels, a direct link to professional mechanics, better control of pricing and content,” said Bruce Weber, CEO of Integrated Supply Network. “When coupled with our best-in-class supply chain, ISN is a true differentiator for our suppliers.”

The Bosch ADS diagnostic tools debuted at ISN’s Orlando Tool Expo on June 29 and will begin shipping in July. For additional information, visit AmericanMechanic.com or boschdiagnostics.com/pro/ads.