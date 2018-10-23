iNTECH Releases 2009-’13 LS9 Corvette Cold Air Intakes And Carbon Fiber Covers

Holley/MSD announces the expansion of its iNTECH Cold Air Intakes line and the release of iNTECH’s all-new Cold Air Intake Covers. The cold air intakes are designed specifically for 6.2L LS9-powered 2009-’13 C6 Corvettes, and two different covers are available for C6 Corvettes – one for 2008-’13 Corvettes with LS3 engines and one for 2009-’13 Corvettes with LS9s.

COLD AIR INTAKES

iNTECH 2009-’13 LS9 Corvette Cold Air Intakes provide 30 additional horsepower and more than 26 pound-feet of extra torque at the rear wheels. Their dual-filter “Hammerhead” intake tube delivers maximum air flow and velocity, positioning the filters closer to the intake vents, and the washable, reusable high-flow four-layer dry-air filter eliminates the need for filter oils that can inadvertently set off “Check Engine” signals and damage MAF sensors, said the company. A high-quality silicone Bellows-style coupler at the throttle-body connection allows the use of nitrous plates or throttle-body spacers without modifying the tube, and the air-filter media features an inner and outer aluminum mesh that prevents rust and filter deformation. The entire look of iNTECH Cold Air Intakes is styled to match the rest of the engine compartment for an efficient, stealthy package, and stock mounting locations and emission controls ensure a fast, easy installation.

CARBON FIBER COVERS

iNTECH C6 Corvette Cold Air Intake Covers come in two versions – one for 2008-’13 Corvettes with LS3 engines and one for 2009-’13 Corvettes with LS9s. Both are a fast, easy way to upgrade from vacuum-formed ABS plastic covers from the factory and both are made entirely of high-grade carbon fiber for the ultimate in weight savings and race-proven durability. CAD-designed and precision-trimmed for perfect fitment, they protect filters from debris and excess heat from the engine bay.