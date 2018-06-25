Gates Donates $134,000 To Ronald McDonald House Charities



Gates Industrial Corp. plc, a leading global provider of application-specific fluid power and power transmission solutions, announced the donation of $134,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) to support the organization’s efforts to keep families with sick children together and near the care and resources they need. Gates presented the donation to the Ronald McDonald House Charities team at its local Denver chapter on June 19.

Gates and its auto care customers were able to raise the donation in 2017 and the first half of 2018 largely through the “Replacing Parts & Helping Hearts” program created by the Gates North American Automotive Aftermarket division. The program featured a business building kit that included point-of-sale materials designed to educate drivers about preventative auto maintenance that can help to avoid system failures. Gates’ customers, including warehouse distributors, parts stores and professional installation centers, sold nearly 5,000 of these kits and Gates donated a significant percentage of the cost of the kit to RMHC.

Gates employees at the company’s global headquarters in Denver, at R&D facilities, manufacturing plants and distributions centers also helped to raise more than $10,000 through personal donations, company events, fundraisers and even bake sales.

“We are committed to giving back and chose Ronald McDonald House Charities because of their national reach and commitment to keeping families together during difficult times,” said Tom Pitstick, chief marketing officer, Gates. “We at Gates are also committed to doing what we can for families, and in our industry, that means keeping families safe on the road by facilitating high-quality auto repairs. We are really humbled to have been able to come together with our customers as a team to donate to such an honorable charity.”

This donation adds to previous funds raised for Ronald McDonald House Charities by Gates in 2014, bringing the total close to $300,000. Those interested can still purchase the business-building kits at Gates authorized automotive part stores. Within the kit rebates are available and the ability to donate to RMHC.