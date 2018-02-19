FRAM Inks Deal With Racers Edge Motorsports



FRAM has signed a partnership with Racers Edge Motorsports. The partnership offers the latest in FRAM filtration product engineering, support and technology to the team. FRAM will deliver “Ultra” protection for Racers Edge Motorsports’ racing engines, enhancing the speed and reliability needed to win races, according to the company.

“It’s a rush to see world-class race cars running FRAM XG2 Ultra Synthetic oil filters and is a real proof of quality,” said Jay Buckley, FRAM technical training director. “Racers Edge Motorsports has 28 years of racing excellence and we are proud to be the newest member of their team.”

Over the past two years, Racers Edge Motorsports has captured eight wins in Pirelli World Challenge competition. A full-service organization, Racers Edge Motorsports has expertise in all areas of race team operations including race strategy, driver development and mechanical preparation, says the team.

“Racing tests every component of the car in the toughest way possible,” said Jon Mirachi, Racers Edge owner and team manager. “Ensuring we have the best filters and spark plugs guarantees that our components offer the reliability and performance needed to win races. That’s what we receive with FRAM and Autolite’s premium products.”

FRAM Group developed this strategic partnership. The company supplies a broad range of automotive products under well-known industry brands, including FRAM filters and Autolite Spark Plugs. In addition to racing with FRAM filters, Racers Edge Motorsports also will run Autolite XP 5243 spark plugs.

The new partnership also reignites FRAM’s presence on a world-class racing team in the form of an official partnership.

“This partnership shows our consumers that we race what we build for their passenger cars, which is the toughest test on the planet,” added Buckley.

For more information on FRAM products, visit Fram.com.