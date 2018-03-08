Four Seasons Introduces Dodge Ram Diesel Problem-Solving Parts Kit



Four Seasons has introduced the Dodge Ram Cummins Diesel problem-solving parts kit, complete with everything that expert technicians need – all under a single part number.

“A common cause of compressor failure and poor A/C performance on some Dodge Ram Cummins Diesel applications is a failed electronic viscous fan clutch (EVC),” said Melanie Gann, marketing communications specialist, Four Seasons. “This problem can often go overlooked, resulting in repeated comebacks. With this new kit, we help take the guesswork out by including a premium-quality new compressor, fan clutch, liquid line with orifice tube, accumulator, PAG oil and all necessary O-rings, gaskets and seals, all under one part number.”

Did You Know?

A malfunctioning fan clutch can be hard to diagnose. Typically, the vehicle will not overheat unless operating in severe conditions. Since the vehicle is not overheating, the technician is not inclined to suspect an airflow problem. The challenge is to determine if the fan clutch is engaged and operating close to engine RPM. With an infrared tachometer, a bad viscous fan clutch is much easier to diagnose by comparing fan speed to shaft speed. An engaged fan clutch will read approximately 80 to 90 percent of the shaft speed.

A disengaged fan clutch will read approximately 20 to 30 percent of the shaft speed. A scan tool also should be used to check for codes that have been set by the EVC.

Four Seasons strongly recommends that the condenser be replaced on vehicles newer than 2001.

For more information on the Dodge Ram Cummins Diesel problem-solving kit, or Four Seasons, contact a local account sales manager or visit 4s.com.