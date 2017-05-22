Four Seasons Announces ‘The Future Is Now’ Promotion



With the Four Seasons “The Future is Now” promotion, running through Sept. 30, technicians can order the new Vehicle Comfort Center kit to help jump-start their shop into a “greener” era of A/C service and repair.

“As the automotive industry moves toward a greener future, the U.S. EPA has mandated that all vehicle manufacturers transition from R134a refrigerant by 2021,” said Melanie Gann, marketing communications specialist, Four Seasons.

“Over the past few years, many vehicle manufacturers have already chosen R1234yf air conditioning refrigerant and implemented this change. Our new Vehicle Comfort Center shop kit comes with an R1234yf gauge set and two paid registration forms to an EPA approved Section 609 training and certification program to help shops prepare for this transition.

The Vehicle Comfort Center kit, part No. 99902, includes:

One R1234yf gauge set

Two eight-ounce bottles of R-1234yf PAG lubricant

Mobile Air Conditioning Society (MACS) Section 609 training manual and two certification forms

Two pairs of mechanic touch screen gloves

O-ring and gasket identification wall chart

Two Koolgator cooling neck wraps

Four SMP PTS on-demand A/C online training credits

Each kit also contains three ways to receive a total of 10 entries to win a MAHLE ArcticPRO R1234yf refrigerant machine. Get five entries by completing the promotional scorecard by installing 20 Four Seasons new or remanufactured compressors. Complete the Section 609 training and certification for three entries and get two additional entries for following Four Seasons on social media.

Gann continued, “The time is now for A/C specialists and repair shops to become familiar with the shift to R1234fy. The new Four Seasons Vehicle Comfort Center kit contains the items that shops need to make a smooth transition. But don’t delay, the ‘The Future is Now’ promotion is available for a limited time, so order today.”

For more information on the Four Seasons Vehicle Comfort Center kit, contact a local key account sales manager or visit 4s.com.