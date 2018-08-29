Flowtech Releases Turbo Headers For Small Block Fords



Holley/MSD announces the release of Flowtech Small Block Ford Turbo Headers. Available with 1-3/4-inch or 1-7/8-inch mandrel-bent primary tubes, they come in three different finishes – ceramic-coated mild steel, natural 304 stainless steel and polished 304 stainless steel. These durable, reliable headers feature a down-and-forward configuration, 3-inch collectors with merge spears for increased exhaust velocity, and 3/8-inch thick header flanges for maximum strength and leak-free sealing, said the company. They come complete with 3-inch V-band flanges and clamps, header gaskets, and all the necessary hardware for a hassle-free installation.

