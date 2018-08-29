News/Flowtech
ago

Flowtech Releases Turbo Headers For Small Block Fords

Tim Fritz

Tim Fritz,administrator

View bio

Four Seasons Unveils New Logo, Updated Packing For New Compressor Product Line

Flowtech Releases Turbo Headers For Small Block Fords

WIX Filters Awards More Than $50,000 To National FFA Chapters

CTA 92-Piece Comprehensive Diagnostic Line Kit Quickly Tests Electrical Systems

TechForce Foundation Launches New 'Because I'm A Tech' Campaign

Electronic Specialties Introduces Universal Test Connector Kit

CanDo Diagnostics Introduces Battery Tester, Reset Tool

Lisle Hinged Actuator Motor Wrench Facilitates Removing, Replacing Fasteners

Stant 120th Anniversary Celebration Culminates With Family Day Event In Connersville, Indiana

AMSOIL Launches 3 New Aerosol Cleaning Products


Holley/MSD announces the release of Flowtech Small Block Ford Turbo Headers. Available with 1-3/4-inch or 1-7/8-inch mandrel-bent primary tubes, they come in three different finishes – ceramic-coated mild steel, natural 304 stainless steel and polished 304 stainless steel. These durable, reliable headers feature a down-and-forward configuration, 3-inch collectors with merge spears for increased exhaust velocity, and 3/8-inch thick header flanges for maximum strength and leak-free sealing, said the company. They come complete with 3-inch V-band flanges and clamps, header gaskets, and all the necessary hardware for a hassle-free installation.

For product details on Flowtech’s complete line of turbo headers, click here.
Show Full Article