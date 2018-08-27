Federated Awards Car Care Scholarships

News
Five outstanding students have been awarded Federated Car Care scholarships for the 2018-‘19 academic year:

  • Colby Foster of Rockport, Massachusetts
  • Noah Padisak of Snow Shoe, Pennsylvania
  • Alexander Pearl of Salem, Connecticut
  • Erica VanVessen of Felton, Delaware
  • Kaylee Wilcox of Buffalo, New York

Federated Car Care Scholarships are awarded to the employees or children of Federated Car Care Center members. The program is funded by Fisher Auto Parts and administered by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation in memory of the late Art Fisher, founder of Federated Auto Parts.

To be considered, applicants must meet the criteria outlined in the Federated section of the foundation’s Automotive Aftermarket Scholarship Central website and must name Federated in the sponsor section of their completed application. As an added bonus, each application is considered for all scholarships listed on automotivescholarships.com where the qualifications are met.

Scholarship applications for the 2019-‘20 academic year will be accepted beginning late September.

“We are proud to present each of these exceptional young men and women with a Federated Car Care scholarship,” said Bo Fisher, chairman of Federated Auto Parts. “All five are excellent students who are involved in their respective communities. We wish them well as they continue their educations and pursue aftermarket careers.”

