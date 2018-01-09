News/Durall Manufacturing
ago

Durall’s Industrial-Grade Epoxy Floor Coating

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

MACS Announces Board Of Directors' Election Results

Big Ass Light Creates A Portable Work Light

Durall’s Industrial-Grade Epoxy Floor Coating

Variety Of Pliers Sets Available From Mac Tools

ProMAXX Tool Introduces The Alan 200 Series ProKit

ASA Supports U.S. Congressman Carter's Vehicle Data Access Bill

CRP Automotive Offers AJUSA Spool Filter Gaskets For Acura And Honda VTEC Applications

US Motor Works Reveals A New Look For 2018

Bosch Launches New Sensory Campaign For ICON Beam Windshield Wiper Blades

Manley Performance Introduces New 2018 Catalog


Durall Manufacturing’s Dura Poxy has a storied history as a popular industrial-grade epoxy floor coating used in automotive shops, airplane hangars, warehouse and production flooring, food processing facilities, and residential and commercial garages throughout the country for over 50 years.

The product is composed of 100% solids-based epoxy, boasts a curing time of 6 to 8 hours, is extremely resilient, offers no shrinkage during the curing process and comes in a wide variety of colors and textures by adding quartz silica sand aggregate during the curing process.

To learn more about industrial-grade epoxy floor coating, visit concrete-floor-coatings.com.

Show Full Article