Durall’s Industrial-Grade Epoxy Floor Coating



Durall Manufacturing’s Dura Poxy has a storied history as a popular industrial-grade epoxy floor coating used in automotive shops, airplane hangars, warehouse and production flooring, food processing facilities, and residential and commercial garages throughout the country for over 50 years.

The product is composed of 100% solids-based epoxy, boasts a curing time of 6 to 8 hours, is extremely resilient, offers no shrinkage during the curing process and comes in a wide variety of colors and textures by adding quartz silica sand aggregate during the curing process.

