Dorman Products Breaks Ground On Major Expansion In Portland, Tennessee



As part of its mission to continue growing the automotive aftermarket, Dorman Products broke ground April 4 on its largest production and distribution facility yet.

The new facility will dramatically increase the company’s ability to serve its growing customer base by greatly expanding upon Dorman’s existing logistical presence in North America, according to the company. Dorman has five locations in the United States, and has operated in Portland since 2006, where it currently employs 380 contributors.

The new $55 million, state-of-the-art, 815,000-square-foot facility should open in the first quarter of 2019. Once construction is complete, Dorman will relocate its existing Portland operations to the new facility. The new 53-acre site also allows for further growth in the future.

“We look forward to the expansion and new innovations this investment will allow us to bring to our customers, and the economic development it will bring to the counties supporting our Portland, Tennessee, operation,” said Matt Barton, president of Dorman Products. “With this new facility, we will continue creating high-quality jobs and delivering more high-quality parts to the automotive aftermarket.”

Dorman was founded in 1918 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Since then, it has expanded worldwide, with multiple facilities and thousands of contributors throughout North America and Asia. Dorman also recently expanded upon its global headquarters in Colmar, Pennsylvania.

The company has been growing in recent years, reaching $1 billion in sales in 2017, and creating hundreds of new products every month. Dorman currently produces more than 150,000 different SKUs and continues to engineer exclusive parts.

With this expanded American presence, Dorman says it will continue to build upon its success and be a reliable partner to its wholesale, retail and consumer customers.

Hiring for the new facility will begin toward the end of 2018. To learn more about career opportunities at any of Dorman’s locations worldwide, visit DormanJobs.com. To learn more about all Dorman’s automotive solutions, and to sign up for new part announcements, visit DormanProducts.com.